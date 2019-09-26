‘Why Not?’ Remembering the 1989 Orioles’ remarkable turnaround 30 years later

“We should fly him in for all our games,” Ballard said. Or was a higher power in charge? The Orioles defeated California, 4-3, when the Angels walked 10. They routed New York, 16-3, as the bumbling Yankees surrendered 13 unearned runs. Two broken-bat singles sparked a win over the Chicago White Sox. In a 6-2 victory over Texas, Joe Orsulak hit a harmless fly to center on which four Rangers converged, yet the ball fell safely. And with the Orioles trailing Oakland, 3-0, at home after 4½ innings, a downpour wiped the contest off the books, three outs shy of an official game. The Sun’s Mike Littwin suggested that the team had gone from being “the dead-in-the-water Orioles to the walk-on-water Orioles.”