Orioles reset: Ryan McKenna ‘opening eyes’ even before key role in sweep-completing victory

He started this season at the alternate site again before the Orioles called on him early when Austin Hays suffered a right hamstring strain. McKenna was sent back about two weeks later when Hays was activated, only to be promoted the next day after Santander sprained his left ankle. When the Orioles felt they needed some infield coverage a few days later, he was optioned, eventually made his Triple-A debut and returned about two weeks after. That stay in the majors again lasted less than a fortnight with Santander activated, but Hays strained his other hamstring within the week. Once Hays was ruled healthy, McKenna returned to the minors and put together a strong stretch for the Tides, slugging .596 with four home runs in 12 games to earn another call-up.