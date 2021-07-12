Orioles reset: Breaking down the selection of Colton Cowser with the O’s top MLB draft pick

This is, simply, a team trying to make as safe and sound a pick as possible using the best and most abundant data available to them. The past data tells them elite college hitters have the best outcomes. Until they prove otherwise, the expectation should be that the Orioles will select one high. They’re certainly going to have a high pick to do it again in 2022. Maybe Cowser will be part of the reason why they won’t be picking at the top of the draft before long.