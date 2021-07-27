Orioles minor league report: Adley Rutschman breaks out of slump with three homers; Mike Baumann back to his best at Bowie

So much for a rough July. Rutschman had a .590 OPS this month entering last week’s series with Hartford, and to say he was back to normal does a disservice to just how productive he was. Rutschman homered three times and had three doubles while walking seven times and striking out just four while batting .409 with a 1.506 OPS. He was one of three Baysox to homer three times last week, including Patrick Dorrian and Toby Welk, but Rutschman’s overall impressive week made him the Double-A Northeast Player of the Week.