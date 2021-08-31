Orioles minor league report: Kyle Stowers, Adley Rutschman helping bolster slugging numbers on the farm

Left-hander DL Hall hasn’t pitched in months after his season-ending elbow injury, and the looming September roster expansion is a reminder of how much of a bummer that is. With his high-90s fastball and swing-and-miss secondary pitches, plus the fact that he started the year in Double-A and needs to be added to the Orioles’ 40-man roster this fall, Hall had an outside chance of pitching his way to the majors this year and being the first true top Orioles prospect to be called up since Ryan Mountcastle last August.