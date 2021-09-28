Five things we learned about the Orioles’ top-ranked farm from the minor league season

For each, their work ethic and dedication to improvement are unmatched. Their acumen to take the information their coaches give them and apply it to their development is a significant part of that. But if the Orioles wanted to draw up a prototype hitter as an example of what they want to accomplish developing major league bats, Rutschman’s elite strike zone control and ability to drive the ball to all fields would be the starting point. Rodriguez’s electric fastball, willingness to go to his secondary pitches to both sides of the plate in any count and aptitude for pitching to a game plan designed to attack hitters’ weaknesses would be the same on the pitching side.