Orioles minor league report: Top pick Colton Cowser homers in debut; Kyle Stowers, Jordan Westburg stay hot

It’s been a tough year for a lot of players at Norfolk, and shortstop Mason McCoy hasn’t been exempt from that. This week, though, he homered twice and stole a pair of bases while going 5-for-20 (.250) with a .925 OPS in seven games against Durham. McCoy was the Orioles’ No. 29 prospect entering the 2020 season, and has been a fixture at the last two spring trainings. But getting a chance to play every day at Triple-A is an opportunity that feels a lot more likely after weeks like that.