The Orioles gave their fans a brief respite from losing, but the pain from a rock bottom season cuts deeper

“It will turn around. It’s just going to take a long time,” Law said. “I see this national narrative, and it’s like, ‘You all are just doing this because they’ve lost 19 in a row.’ You know, don’t kick them when they’re down. Take a rational look at the situation they inherited and the decisions they’ve made and what direction they’re heading. I think their future is brighter than the national media is making it out to be. And they’re all scapegoating the Orioles for a more systemic problem in baseball, which is that it doesn’t matter if you suck.”