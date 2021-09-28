It’s been 67 years since the Orioles arrived in Baltimore. It’s been that long since they lost so many games, too.

Veeck couldn’t turn around the Browns’ fortunes on the field, however, and they finished last in two of the three seasons that he owned the ballclub, including the final season in St. Louis, 1953. That year, the team was also last in runs scored and batting average and had three starting pitchers with nearly identically bad records (7-12, 7-12, 7-13) and a fourth even worse at 5-13. The Browns stole just 17 bases but were thrown out 34 times, a stupendously bad percentage (.333) even before analytics would frown on stolen bases decades later. One bright spot was 46-year-old pitcher Satchel Paige, who saved 11 games with a 3.53 ERA (albeit with a 3-9 record), in his last MLB season before a cameo with the Kansas City Athletics 12 years later.