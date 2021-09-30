As another 100-loss season winds down, Orioles eye top-ranked farm system as a source of pride and promise

“While we continue to post records at the major-league level that we don’t want to see and hope are behind us, we have to look at where we’re at relative to where we started,” executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said. “We’re now sitting with a consensus top minor league system in the entire league. We’ve got a flexible and clear landscape with our major-league roster going forward, and we’ve had several individual young players emerge on the major-league team this year that we have in our possession for a long time and look like they could be core pieces of a playoff-caliber team.