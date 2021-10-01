Five takeaways from Orioles GM Mike Elias’ season-ending media session

“I think it would be very overly optimistic of us to assume that we have enough pitching to compete in our division, just by bringing back returning players,” Elias said. “But that said, we are very interested still and very encouraged by a lot of the guys that are on this 40-man roster, even though a lot of them had a lot of rough stretches in the middle of the summer, and I think we’ve seen some encouraging finishes for some of these guys in September, whether that’s in the minors or in the majors. So, a long way of saying this group, by and large, is still part of our future plans.”