The Orioles could have a chance at one of the draft’s top pitchers at No. 5 overall. Would they actually choose one?

“Other than some swing-and-miss issues, he checks off every single box. I’m not sure that he’s not the better pick for them, because I think he might be sitting there for them at that pick too. They’ve got some tough decisions, because if the Pirates take [high school shortstop Marcelo Mayer first overall] and Texas ends up going with Jack Leiter at two, then the Orioles are going to be faced with some decisions of which direction do we go there?”