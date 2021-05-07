Fans are back at Camden Yards. Where should they sit if they want a foul ball?

Across the Orioles’ first two homestands, The Baltimore Sun tracked 103 foul balls over 10 games that were hit out of play and into the reach of spectators to see where they landed. In those 10 contests, there were 470 foul balls total, according to MLB’s Statcast data, but the overwhelming majority never left the field, either because of the protective netting that stretches past the dugouts at Camden Yards or simply because they were hit into the field of play but not fair territory.