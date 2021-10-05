Five things we learned from the Orioles’ 2021 season

With a slew of coaching moves but — surprisingly — nary a waiver claim, the Orioles’ offseason began in earnest on Monday with plenty to unpack from another difficult year at the major league level.
The 110-loss Orioles had bright spots, to be sure. They also had flaws that played out on a nightly basis, some so significant that the idea of developing players talented enough to overcome them seems difficult to fathom.
As ever, though, there was more than meets the eye when it comes to such a season for a rebuilding team that’s low on experience and aspiration. Slowly, the Orioles are building toward something better, and with that in mind, there’s plenty that can be gleaned from even a season such as this.
Here are five things we learned from the 2021 Orioles season.
Losing really takes a toll
Manager Brandon Hyde took over a 115-loss team and has gone 131-253 since, meaning the Orioles have lost two out of every three games they’ve played since the start of 2018. To say it’s his or anyone else’s fault is a fool’s errand. The only thing certain about it is that it’s been a drag for anyone involved, interested, or invested in this team.
Three years into the purposeful portion of that losing, a line in the sand has been drawn: you’re either a full-throated supporter of and believer in the rebuild and all that’s being done to build the next great Orioles team, or you’ve seen enough losing with the promise of a better future before and thus don’t buy any of it.
There’s less middle ground between those two camps as this drags on, and though they express it in different ways, both sides just want the Orioles to be good again. Those on the side of the rebuild take executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias’ word that this is the only way to do it. Those on the other side look at the revenue-sharing money the team receives, the television network it owns, and the pool of qualified major leaguers who hit free agency each year and wonder what’s so complicated about spending to win.
Both sides, though, get embarrassed when the team gets browbeaten for losing double-digit games in a row or playing in front of a near-empty stadium or having one of the worst statistical pitching seasons in modern baseball history. They all deserve better. Only one half actually believes that it will get better, though.
The Orioles are trying to execute a rebuild in the highest degree of difficulty imaginable
Every year, 20 of the most talented 2-year-old thoroughbreds in the world gather for the Kentucky Derby, each qualified to take part in the race and with an entire camp behind them believing they have a chance to win.
Every year, one of them finishes 20th, which is a roundabout way of saying the Orioles can get their operation completely up-to-speed on the infrastructure of data analysis, technology, scouting, and player development, then yield the best players possible with all that, and still finish last in the American League East.
Who of their four direct competitors — the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, and Boston Red Sox, plus a Toronto Blue Jays team that won 91 games and was eliminated on the final day of the season — looks particularly vulnerable to a challenge from an upstart?
The Yankees and Red Sox already develop players well and spend big to supplement their rosters. The Rays have a veritable pitching factory and are constantly tweaking their roster so it’s the most flexible and competitive their budget can manage. The Blue Jays have a dynamic young offense and are willing to spend on pitching to back it up.
There’s a massive gulf between those teams and the Orioles right now, one that is bound to close in the coming years. But the Orioles can still close it in a significant manner and, unless any of these teams stumble, not be able to crack into the upper levels of the division. That’s a scary thought.
They’re leaving with more long-term building blocks than any previous season of this rebuild
Cedric Mullins’ season needs no review; it was simply one of the best in recent Orioles history. Ryan Mountcastle tanked in April and then spent the rest of the year compiling a 126 wRC+. By that measure, his 123 wRC+ in the second half gave him the best on the team, ahead of even Mullins. Austin Hays can be an elite corner outfield defensively and hit well enough in the second half to carry that. From the losing streak-snapping win against the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 25, he hit .314 with a .979 OPS and nine home runs in 37 games.
Anthony Santander, who battled an ankle injury all season, and Trey Mancini, who admirably grinded after missing all of 2020 receiving treatment for colon cancer, were in this boat in the past and still could be going forward. The Orioles, however, aren’t a team in the phase of their competitive aspirations where they’re interested in carrying salaries far above the league minimum, putting both of their futures with the team in question.
In Ramón Urías and Jorge Mateo, there’s at least a utility infielder floor on a good team — where the threshold is that they can actually contribute offensively as opposed to being a no-hit defender at whatever position they’re covering for on a given day.
On the pitching side, it remains John Means and maybe a few relievers who qualify for that title. Hyde has put Rule 5 pick Tyler Wells in that category as nightmarish second halves for Paul Fry and Tanner Scott maybe took them out of that mix. Gold stars for Cole Sulser and Dillon Tate for being as versatile and dependable as they were, even if the results weren’t always there.
Few of these players on either side of the ball slot in as the type to carry a team to a championship. The Orioles hope there are one or two such players on the farm. But each of the players above can be part of a winning team when the time comes, and that’s all the Orioles are really searching for.
Concern over the young pitching struggles this year are valid
Entering the season with six rookie starters — Dean Kremer, Keegan Akin, Mike Baumann, Bruce Zimmermann, Alexander Wells, and Zac Lowther — among their top prospects who would hopefully use the myriad opportunities in Baltimore to establish themselves as viable rotation options going forward was always a high-risk, high-reward proposition. Now that it’s over, the reward never really materialized.
Each had his struggles with injury and ineffectiveness in one form or another and enters the offseason with plenty to learn from but not much ground to stand on in terms of solidifying their major league futures.
It’s somewhat damning that Hyde has to turn to Wells when it comes to his pitching bright spots, especially when that mix of well-regarded prospects pitched a combined to pitch 295 ⅓ innings with a 6.58 ERA and a 1.60 WHIP. Some had better stretches at the end of the season, suggesting it’s within them to serve on a major league rotation.
But as the time nears for the Orioles to leave the land of 100-loss seasons and never look back, they’d be in a much better position to do so if even one of those pitchers’ 2021 seasons were of the level that they were shoo-ins to make the rotation this year. At this point, it wouldn’t be stunning if one or two of those six aren’t even in spring training when the Orioles report in February.
It’s time to start seeing the real fruits of this rebuild
Remember Chris Davis? One of the last times he spoke as an Oriole turned out to be in December when he questioned what was happening in the team’s rebuild and, in wondering aloud as to what was happening, posited that he’d like to know whether the team was waiting for all the players drafted under this regime to get to the big leagues before they tried to win again.
Well, it’s quite possible that’s true, or at least the possible plateauing of the inherited prospects who haven’t yet broken through to the majors has made it so. The problem is, we still haven’t seen many of the prospects brought in under Elias in the majors.
This year, only a handful of prospects acquired under Elias made their Orioles debuts — reliever Isaac Mattson, second baseman Jahmai Jones, and corner infielder/outfielder Tyler Nevin. None had a long enough look in the majors to make an impact.
Concurrently, the development time needed in the minors meant that top hitting prospects like Adley Rutschman and Kyle Stowers made it to Triple-A Norfolk this year, while a bulk of that class was either Double-A Bowie or Low-A Delmarva. Eventually, and sooner than most might think, the players Elias has staked this whole operation on through the draft and trades will matriculate to the majors and start to show whether the farm system that’s rated as one of MLB’s best can create impact major leaguers who turn this team around.
Those top hitting prospects will be among the first to try and do so at the plate, with the likes of Nevin and Jones possibly due longer looks as well. On the mound, recent trade acquisitions Kyle Bradish and Kevin Smith spent most of this year at Triple-A Norfolk and have plenty of support within the organization despite uneven production there. They’ll be the first true looks at whether what the Orioles are targeting on the mound translates to the majors. No pressure.