Orioles shuffle roster before opening four-game series against Mariners

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde signaled Wednesday that the team would be making some roster moves during the four-game series that starts Thursday night in Seattle, and they came in a flood.

The team announced Thursday afternoon that struggling pitcher Dan Straily has been designated for assignment after back-to-back relief outings in which he allowed seven homers and 13 runs. The club also activated outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. from the injured list, placed John Means on the IL and recalled right-hander Evan Phillips from Triple-A Norfolk.

The move with Straily was no surprise. He allowed seven runs and four homers to the Boston Red Sox in a four-out appearance Friday and gave up three more home runs in a 16-2 blowout in Oakland on Tuesday night.

Hyde did not single out Straily when he called out the bullpen after that game, but it wasn’t hard to connect the dots when he said Wednesday that there would be pitching moves coming.

Means, who has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the season, was placed on the IL retroactive to Monday with a left shoulder strain. He’s 6-4 with a 2.67 ERA in 16 games and has allowed more than three earned runs in only one of his 12 starts.

Smith went on the seven-day concussion IL after crashing into the wall making a catch in the Orioles’ June 6 game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park. He just completed a brief minor league rehabilitation assignment with Norfolk in Scranton, Pa., and returns still leading the big league club with 41 RBIs.

Phillips has been running up some serious frequent flyer miles on the Norfolk Shuttle, though his intermittent stay in the major leagues has not been particularly productive. He has appeared in 15 games and owns a 7.71 ERA and 2.082 WHIP.

He has decent stuff, as evidenced by his 22 strikeouts in 16 1/3 big league innings, but also has allowed 14 walks and 20 hits over that span.

More draft signings

The Orioles announced the signing of four more selections from the 2019 First Year Player Draft. They are shortstop Darell Hernaiz (5), catcher Maverick Handley (6), shortstop Andrew Martinez (24) and LHP Jake Prizina (31). That brings the total players signed from this year’s draft to 28.

