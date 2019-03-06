Orioles fans report technical difficulties on Ticketmaster site while trying to buy Opening Day tickets

As if the projected second straight league-worst season in 2019 isn’t bad enough.

Orioles season-ticket holders reported facing technical difficulties on the Ticketmaster website Wednesday while trying to purchase tickets for Opening Day at Camden Yards on April 4.

“I am not sure what’s more disastrous—trying to [buy] @Orioles Opening Day tickets in the plan holder presale or the #Orioles 2018 season,” Meghann Bowman tweeted.

A spokesperson for the Orioles said the team was looking into the problem. Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many other fans shared their disappointment on Twitter.

This story will be updated if and when the team and Ticketmaster share more details.

