What they're saying about new Orioles general manager Mike Elias

Baltimore sports fans by and large welcomed Mike Elias with open arms as the Orioles announced the team’s new general manager and executive vice president.

Here’s what people are saying about Elias, who comes to the Orioles from the Houston Astros.

Most fans on social media celebrated Elias’ addition as a positive step for the struggling team.

More fans hoped Elias’ presence would provide the team the shot in the arm it needs to capture a winning season.

Others had specific demands for Elias.

Still more fans were skeptical, and pointed out potential difficulties Elias could face.

And some had extremely high expectations.

