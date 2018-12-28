Jay-Z part owner of the Orioles? Not so fast

When some Orioles fans read this month that rapper and longtime Yankees hat devotee Jay-Z was becoming partial owner of the Orioles, excitement and confusion ensued.

The rumor originated with a satire sports website The Eye Test, which published an article Dec. 9 ribbing Jay-Z as new part-owner of the Orioles.

“It’s officially not real,” said Greg Bader, Orioles vice president of communications and marketing.

Still, the satire site duped several fans, who took to social media this week to express their confusion. Others were quick to point out the joke.

Turns out he’s got 99 problems, but the Orioles ain’t one.

Baltimore Sun reporter Peter Schmuck contributed to this article.

