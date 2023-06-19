Dick Hall, an Orioles Hall of Fame reliever who helped Baltimore win two World Series, dies at 92

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Dick Hall, a former star relief pitcher for the Orioles whose unconventional yet effective delivery helped Baltimore win two World Series, died Sunday. The Timonium resident was 92.

Hall, a 6-foot-6 right-hander, was known for his jerky, near-sidearm delivery and pinpoint control. The unusual style earned him the nickname “Turkey.” Hall played nine seasons with Baltimore, during which he won 65 games, saved 58 more and had an ERA of 2.89.

Hall helped the Orioles win World Series titles in 1966 — though he did not appear in any games that Series — and 1970 and American League pennants in 1969 and 1971. He also won the first League Championship Series game ever played, a 4-3 Orioles victory over the Minnesota Twins in 1969. He was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame in 1989.

Hall, who played 16 seasons in the major leagues and unintentionally walked just 80 batters, once retired 28 consecutive batters over five appearances. He’d throw strike after strike, mixing fastballs and sliders and routinely nipping the outside corner of the plate. Hall threw only one wild pitch in 1,259 2/3 career innings.

Orioles relief pitcher Dick Hall in April 1961.

He was traded to Baltimore from the Kansas City Athletics in 1961 in his first five-year stint as an Oriole. He returned to the team as a free agent in 1969 and remained until 1971. Hall was part of a bullpen that included Stu Miller, Eddie Watt, Pete Richert and Moe Drabowsky.

When he retired as an Oriole, Hall was the oldest player in the American League at 41. Hall continued working as an accountant, a career he started in 1958, after he retired from baseball.

He was married for 67 years with four children, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Baltimore Sun reporter Mike Klingaman contributed to this article.

