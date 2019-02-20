This young Yankees fan really, really didn't want Manny Machado and he's made it clear why

When he learned about Manny Machado’s reported 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres, young Yankees fan Jacob Carpenter argued he was glad the former Orioles star would not be suiting up in pinstripes, as some in New York had hoped.

Jacob’s rant at Spring Training at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa was an ode to loyalty — and to hostility for his home team’s American League East rivals.

“I don’t want Machado on the Yankees!” he shouted, in a viral SportsNet New York video. “I don’t want anybody from the AL East!

To prove his point, the kid rattled off some star Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays he could never cheer for. His vehemence drew laughs from his surrounding fans.

“I don’t want [Xander] Bogaerts,” he said. “I don’t want [Jose] ‘Batts’ [Bautista], I don’t want [Josh] Donaldson — I don’t want any of those guys. You’re not gonna take a guy you hate from another team.”

Too young, apparently, to remember Babe Ruth, Jacoby Ellsbury, Johnny Damon, Curt Schilling, Mike Mussina and any number of other rival greats who joined the Evil Empire, Jacob compared New York signing an Orioles, Red Sox, Rays or Blue Jays player to the unthinkable.

“It’s kind of like taking Tom Brady from the Patriots and adding him to the Dolphins,” he said. “It just doesn’t happen.”

