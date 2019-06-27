Satirical Onion sendup sympathizes with prospect who's 'sent down' to the Orioles

The Orioles are getting their fair share of ribbing this year for their inability to play baseball competitively at the major league level.

The humor website The Onion took that sentiment to the comedic and logical extreme Wednesday, writing a satirical report that the Norfolk Tides — the Orioles’ Triple-A team — sent their third baseman “down” to Baltimore.

“Hoping to give the still-developing prospect more time to find his game, the Norfolk Tides announced Wednesday that third-baseman Anderson Feliz would be sent down to the Baltimore Orioles,” The Onion wrote.

The story included fabricated quotes by the Tides’ manager, Gary Kendall, saying that Anderson is “disappointed right now to be leaving for Baltimore, but in the end, it’ll be for the best.”

It’s not the first time Baltimore has played whipping boy for The Onion, as the satirical news publication took aim last year at the city’s attempts to sell the city to millennials and college graduates.

The Orioles, coming off a historically bad 115-loss season, fell, 10-5, to the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, their 13th loss in their past 14 games.

They are 22-58 — the worst record in the major leagues — and are 22 games out of a wild card spot and 30 games out of first place in the American League East.

Meanwhile, the actual Anderson went 1-for-4 against the Durham Bulls on Wednesday and is batting .222.

