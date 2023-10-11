Orioles celebration hosted by Downtown Partnership to go on Friday in Baltimore

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

On Tuesday night in Texas, the Orioles finished out one of their most successful seasons in recent history — albeit not how the team or fans would have liked, with a 7-1 loss to the Texas Rangers in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. This Friday in Baltimore, fans can come together one more time sporting orange and black, at an event hosted by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore.

The free event was initially planned to be a postseason rally but has now pivoted to a “celebration of a really special season,” a spokesperson for Downtown Partnership said in an email to The Baltimore Sun.

“I know that we’re all a little bit sad that [the season has] come to an end,” said Susan Brown, the nonprofit’s vice president of marketing and communications, in an interview Wednesday. “But we’re also really proud of what the O’s have accomplished this year.”

From noon to 3 p.m. Friday, there will be beats from DJ Keebee, games and giveaways, and food available for purchase from vendors including 3 Jay’s Seafood & Chicken, Dream Street Cuisine and Raspberry Moments, among others, at the intersection of East Pratt and Light streets.

The Orioles Bird will be in attendance for at least part of the Downtown Partnership event, Brown said, and Mr. Splash, the Bird Bath Splash Zone mascot introduced this season, may also make an appearance. However, Orioles players are not expected to attend, Brown said.

The event announced by the Orioles on Oct. 2 was originally supposed to be part of a series of celebrations as the team began its playoff stretch in the ALDS. If the Orioles were still in it, Downtown Partnership’s event would have been a warm up of sorts for Game 5, which would have been hosted at Oriole Park if needed.

“It really changed the dynamic,” Brown said of the Orioles’ impressive season that got even casual fans more invested in baseball. “I don’t think this will be the last time you’ll see us in the playoffs.”