10 ‘guest splashers’ who would make waves in the Orioles’ Bird Bath

Actor Keivonn Woodard, 10, of Bowie, plays with the Oriole Bird before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Orioles-White Sox game Aug. 30 at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

When the Orioles debuted the Bird Bath Splash Zone in mid-May, the team also unveiled a new mascot: “Mr. Splash,” a hose-wielding, flamingo floaty-wearing hype man.

But his identity has remained a mystery, his voice seemingly distorted and face obscured in a rare — and dramatic — video shared by the Orioles soon after his conception.

Since then, Mr. Splash’s job has been handed off on two occasions, to Orioles alum Adam Jones, who became “Captain Splash” at the end of July; and to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who played “Governor Splash” during ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcast soon after.

But the Orioles haven’t tapped out the pool of celebrities fit to become Mr. (or Ms.) Splash. Here’s a roster that would make waves in the Splash Zone.

1. John Waters

Eligibility to become a guest splasher is in filmmaker John Waters’ name. Sports isn’t his usual “field,” said Waters, the 77-year-old Baltimorean beloved for films including “Pink Flamingos” and “Hairspray” — but he’d certainly bring flair to the art of hosing down ecstatic Orioles fans.

2. Jada Pinkett Smith

Actress and Baltimore native Jada Pinkett Smith, 51, has tackled difficult topics as the co-host of talk show “Red Table Talk” and is publishing a new memoir in October. In the Splash Zone, she’d turn the gendered role of Mr. Splash on its head.

3. Lamar Jackson

Who says the Bird Bath’s for the Orioles only? Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, 26, threw out a ceremonial first pitch at an Orioles game in 2019 and has had an “affinity for the team” ever since, a Ravens spokesperson said. Maybe becoming a guest splasher is his next play.

4. Cal Ripken Jr.

To many, Orioles alum Cal Ripken Jr., 63, will always be the “Iron Man,” known for playing in 2,632 consecutive games. Bird Bath fans might be willing to call him “Iron Splash,” if he’s as reliable with the hose.

In Splash Zone, fans aren't fazed by prospect of chilly fall games: 'You can always wear a wetsuit'

5. Nancy Pelosi

U.S. Rep. and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, 83, is a Baltimore native and her late father, former Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro Jr., brought the Orioles to the city. What better way for a leader to show her support than taking a turn commanding the Bird Bath?

6. Keivonn Woodard

Not many people can say they threw out the ceremonial first pitch at their first Orioles game — but that’s exactly what “The Last of Us” actor Keivonn Woodard, 10, did in late August. Landing the role of guest splasher would be “good luck,” said Woodard, a Bowie resident.

7. Josh Charles

Baltimore-born actor Josh Charles, 51, who earned two Emmy nominations for his role in “The Good Wife,” frequently displays his love for the Orioles, including on the SAG-AFTRA picket line, where he recently wore an instantly recognizable hat. Why not take a starring role in the Bird Bath?

8. Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky

If any Marylander knows their way around water, it’s Baltimore’s own Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps, 38. In a Splash Zone relay with Bethesda-raised Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, 26, the pair would do far more than merely stay afloat.

9. Brandon Scott

Camden Yards is Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s “favorite place in the city,” he said, because “everyone knows I bleed Orange and Black.” Scott, 39, promised he would bring “Park Heights Baltimore Mayoral Flavor” to the Bird Bath as a guest splasher.

10. Joan Jett

Fans heard the voice of “I Love Rock ‘N Roll” singer Joan Jett, 64, from the Orioles’ broadcast booth during the team’s Aug. 28 game against the Chicago White Sox, and she also photobombed the team photo that day. Splashing fans in the Bird Bath, she’d undoubtedly bring star power.

Bonus: “Fancy Clancy”

Baltimore’s “Fancy Clancy” aka Clarence Haskett, 64, started selling sodas and snacks during Orioles games as a teenager. Nowadays, he typically sells beer on the first base side of the stadium. “That’s when I’m making money,” he said, but if asked to take a brief turn in the Bird Bath, “I can run over there and splash some people.”