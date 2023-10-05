Five things to know about getting to the Orioles playoff game or the Billy Joel-Stevie Nicks concert Saturday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, as viewed from Oriole Park at Camden Yards. More than 90,000 concert and baseball fans are expected at the stadium complex Saturday. (Kenneth K. Lam)

On Saturday afternoon, the Orioles will play the Texas Rangers at Camden Yards in the opening game of the American League Division Series — the Orioles’ first playoff appearance since 2016.

Mere hours later, crowds will flock to the area for a different attraction: a show put on by rock legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens announced the concert in January, long before any potential overlap with an Orioles postseason game was certain.

Together, the baseball game and concert are expected to draw more than 90,000 people to the stadium complex. But it’s nothing Baltimore can’t handle, Mayor Brandon Scott told The Baltimore Sun in a written statement.

“This Saturday is exactly the kind of day that we want to be having in Baltimore’s vibrant downtown,” Scott said, noting that the city’s Emergency Operations Center is “activated” and that Baltimore has pulled off similar situations before, like when an Orioles game started before the end of Charm City Live festival in August. “On days like this, we’re reminded that Baltimore truly is a destination for sports and entertainment.”

If you’re gearing up to go to one — or both — of the events, here are five things you need to know about getting there.

1. Expect several road closures downtown

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation on Thursday announced road closures in anticipation of both events, plus a slew of festivals taking over the city this weekend.

On Saturday starting around 10 a.m., Eutaw Street from Pratt to Camden streets; Camden Street from Howard to Russell streets; Hamburg Street from Russell to Leadenhall streets; and Howard Street from Pratt to Conway streets will be closed for the Orioles game, which will begin just after 1 p.m.

Before and during the Joel and Nicks concert, which begins at 7 p.m., the northbound Russell Street Service Drive will be closed to traffic between West and Hamburg streets. From around 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to just before midnight, Hamburg Street between Leadenhall and Paca streets; Warner Street between Ostend and Worcester streets; Ostend Street between Sharp and Warner streets; and Bayard Street between Russell and Warner streets will also be closed.

Transportation enforcement officers will be on hand to aide in guiding traffic, according to the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.

Camden Yards, top, and M&T Bank Stadium share a parking lot.

2. Street parking also will be limited

Baltimore DOT also announced Thursday that parking will be restricted in anticipation of the Orioles game beginning at 10 a.m. on the east side of Eutaw Street from Pratt to Lombard streets; the north side of Conway Street from Charles to Sharp streets; the east side of Greene Street, from Lombard Street to Washington Boulevard; and the north side of Pratt Street, from Greene to Paca streets.

Parking restrictions and residential permit parking regulations around M&T Bank Stadium will be “strictly enforced,” and those driving to the concert should park in commercial lots, DOT officials advised.

3. Public transportation may be packed

Increased ridership is expected on public transportation to the Orioles playoff game, the Joel and Nicks concert, and the Carin León show at CFG Bank Arena at 8 p.m. Saturday, Courtney Mims, the director of media relations for the Maryland Transit Administration, told The Sun in an email.

“The agency will be using all available Light Rail vehicles plus supplementing them with express shuttle buses,” Mims said, also suggesting the Metro Subway as an option for fans and concertgoers. “We encourage everyone to arrive early and stay late to enjoy all the city has to offer and avoid the crowds.”

The MTA will run supplemental express shuttle buses from Glen Burnie/Cromwell and Timonium Fairgrounds to Camden Yards from 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday, in addition to regular light rail. Light rail will continue to operate for one hour after the Joel and Nicks concert concludes.

For the Orioles game, buses will be staged at the Camden Station curb; for the concert, buses will be staged in Lot C.

4. Lots will open at 5:30 p.m. for concertgoers

The Ravens issued an advisory for concertgoers that parking lots shared between the two stadiums would open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday to those who pre-purchased stadium lot permits for the Joel and Nicks show, the same time the gates to M&T Bank Stadium open.

“If any unpredictable circumstances arise that will further delay the opening of parking lots at the Camden Yards Sports Complex, we will communicate updates via the Ravens’ official X/Twitter account” and by email, the advisory stated, listing “weather delays or extra innings” during the Orioles game as possible hiccups that could push back the transfer of lots to concertgoers.

The advisory also suggested alternatives to parking in stadium lots, such as using SpotHero to find nearby parking, opting for public transportation or relying on ride-sharing.

5. If rain causes delay, Orioles game will take priority

In the event of a rain delay — and depending on how severely it bumps back the Orioles game, if it happens — sports fans and concertgoers could cross paths in a significant way. As of Thursday night, the National Weather Service called for a 60% chance of precipitation Saturday, with showers likely, but mainly in the morning.

Provisions in the Orioles’ and Ravens’ leases with the state of Maryland, which owns the two stadiums that share parking lots, indicate that the baseball game would have “scheduling priority” over the M&T Bank Stadium concert, which could potentially leave concertgoers scrambling for parking in the event of a weather-related change to Saturday’s anticipated schedule.

Baltimore Sun reporter Hayes Gardner contributed to this article.