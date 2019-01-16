Orioles spring training tickets to go on sale to general public Jan. 26

Individual tickets for all 17 of the Orioles’ 2019 spring training home games at Ed Smith Stadium will go on sale Saturday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m.

It is recommended that fans purchase tickets online. The Orioles will offer a special 36-hour online presale from Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. to Thursday, Jan. 24 at 10 p.m. to fans subscribing to the free digital Sarasota 365 Newsletter or Warehouse Wire.

The Orioles will play their first of 17 home spring training games in in Sarasota, Fla., on Feb. 23, at 1:05 p.m. against the Minnesota Twins.

This season, the Orioles will honor the “one millionth fan” to attend spring training games since the team moved major league operations to Sarasota in 2010.

“The Orioles have welcomed more than 985,000 fans over our first nine major league spring training seasons in Sarasota,” Orioles vice president of communications and marketing Greg Bader said in a statement. “This figure has far surpassed original projections and is a testament to the tremendous support we receive both locally and among our fans who make the trip to Sarasota each spring, as well as the outstanding fan experience we offer at Ed Smith Stadium.

“We will reach the ‘one millionth fan’ milestone faster than any franchise in Sarasota’s near century-long spring training history.”

The ballclub will select one fan at random on the day the milestone is reached, most likely on opening weekend, to represent the 1 million fans, Bader said. The Orioles’ “one millionth fan” will receive a $5,000 shopping experience at Diamond Vault in Sarasota, two spring training season tickets for five years and more.

Fans interested in season tickets, five-game flex-plans, or group tickets, or those wishing to receive additional spring training ticket information, may call the Orioles spring training office at 941-893-6312.

To receive an invitation to buy individual game tickets before they go on sale to the general public, fans can sign up for the Sarasota 365 Newsletter and Warehouse Wire at orioles.com/newsletter.

Individual game tickets for spring training home games at Ed Smith Stadium can be purchased in the following ways online at orioles.com/spring, by calling 800-745-3000, or in person at Ed Smith Stadium’s left-field ticket office, located at 12th Street and Tuttle Avenue. The box office will be open Jan. 26 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. and will then be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., from Jan. 28 until Feb. 8. From Feb. 11 to March 24, the box office will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Orioles are also offering an official spring training travel package that includes hotel accommodations, rental car, game tickets, an exclusive pregame picnic with select Orioles team personnel and a custom Orioles spring training merchandise package. For more information or to order travel packages, fans should visit orioles.com/spring or call 1-800-892-7687.