Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

From the moment he was drafted, Kevin Gausman drew comparisons to Ben McDonald. The No. 4 pick in last June's amateur draft, Gausman (above) became the highest player selected out of LSU since the Orioles took McDonald No. 1 overall in 1989. McDonald never lived up to the lofty expectations that surrounded him, but Orioles fans probably wouldn't mind seeing Gausman's debut Thursday night in Toronto match McDonald's first start. In that outing -- which came after 12 major league relief appearances -- the right-hander tossed a four-hit shutout against the Chicago White Sox. Following is a look at the first career starts by some notable Orioles pitchers through the years.