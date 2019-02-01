Ranking the greatest offensive seasons in Orioles history

RICHARD STACKS / Baltimore Sun
Stats: .316 average/.410 on-base/.637 slugging. 49 homers, 122 runs, 122 RBIs. 7.6 Wins above replacement (WAR), 8.9 offensive WAR (oWAR), .427 Weighted on-base average (wOBA).Skinny: No matter what Davis does, it just seems unlikely he -- or anyone -- can top Robinson's first season in an Orioles uniform. Not only did he have amazing numbers, but Robinson's season catapulted the club into its most dominant run. He won the Triple Crown (leading the league in homers, RBIs and batting average) and the AL MVP award while ushering the club to its first World Series title. His 49 homers are now tied for 43rd overall in one season, but hitting 50 or more homers had happened just 17 times at that point in the sport's history. And remember, Robinson did it at a time when fans and players were complaining that pitchers had a competitive advantage.
Stats: .302/.423/.646. 46 HRs, 96 runs, 141 RBIs. 6.9 WAR, 6.3 oWAR, .440 wOBA. Skinny: Diamond Jim picked a terrible time to have his incredible season -- 1961 was the same year that Maris and Mickey Mantle competed to break Babe Ruth's record 60-homer season. Those two received all the attention, but Gentile actually got five (of 20) first-place votes in the MVP balloting, finishing third behind the two Yankees. Gentile obliterated the previous franchise record for homers (30 by Gus Triandos in 1958) and his RBI mark stood for 35 years until broken by Palmeiro in 1996. His slugging percentage is still tops among Orioles with at least 300 at-bats in a season (at least until the 2013 season ends). Gentile, in 148 games, drove in more runs than any two of his teammates combined -- on a club that won 95 games and still finished in third place, 14 games behind the first-place Yankees.
The Orioles have a dizzying number of great offensive seasons in their history. Whittling it down was daunting. So much that this started out as a top 10 list and ended up as the top dozen offensive seasons in Orioles history. Let the debate begin. -- Dan Connolly