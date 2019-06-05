With postseason in sight for Orioles, five things to watch

Nick Turchiaro, USA Today Sports

For baseball fans, there's only a little more than five weeks left in the regular season. For manager Buck Showalter and his players, there's still a little more than five weeks left in the regular season. While the Orioles started preparing for the postseason this week by sending out playoff ticket invoices to season-ticket holders, Showalter refuses to entertain such notions. When asked a question earlier this week that included the word "playoffs," Showalter's eyes bulged momentarily until he realized it was a query about the minor league system. Orioles players also see the club's likely postseason future, but they aren't looking too far ahead with 37 games remaining in the regular season. "Of course, everyone on this team wants to play in the playoffs," said left-hander Wei-Yin Chen, through interpreter Louis Chao, after Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. "But right now it's still the regular season, so we just try to do our jobs and win every game." The Orioles (73-52) enter Friday with a season-high nine-game lead over the New York Yankees (64-61) and the Toronto Blue Jays (65-62) in the American League East. Barring a massive collapse, the club likely will advance to the postseason for the second time in three years. The bottom line is that Showalter is focused on the rest of this season and trying to win each and every game to get the Orioles to the playoffs. He'll start fixating on the postseason when it's a certainty that his club is getting there. Thankfully, we're not limited by such constraints. With a healthy lead in the AL East and two wild-card spots available, the Orioles are probably as good of a bet to play in October as any team in baseball. And what happens between now and then will give us a sense of just how competitive the Orioles can be when baseball's second season begins after Sept. 29. Here are the five people or situations that need to be monitored the closest over the next few weeks.