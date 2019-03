John Bazemore / AP

2014 contribution: Markakis' role in the team's best year of this era was exactly what he provided every year — he played every day, got on base and won a Gold Glove in right field as part of a strong defensive outfield. In the playoffs, Markakis had a two-run home run to give the Orioles an early lead in Game 2 of the AL Division Series against the Detroit Tigers.

Why he's gone: This proved to be Markakis' last year in an Orioles uniform, as the front office didn't want to give him a four-year contract because of health concerns. He got four years from the Atlanta Braves, for whom he has played at least 156 games in each season, batting .297 with an .806 OPS while playing 162 games in his age-34 season in 2018.

Where he is now: Markakis was rewarded for his first All-Star appearance with another contract from the Braves, albeit this one with a pay cut to $6 million for one season. He's been credited as a leader on the up-and-coming Atlanta roster.