Hammel went 3-1 with a 4.25 ERA in five May starts, totaling 28 strikeouts in 29.2 innings pitched. He allowed five home runs, with four of those coming Wednesday night in a loss at Toronto.

Davis put up a .309/.340/.489 slash line with 5 home runs and 11 RBIs in the month. Oh, and you might remember he's also 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in a masterful two innings of relief in Boston.

The Orioles went 15-13 in May, finishing the month tied for first place in the American League East with Tampa Bay. Who do you think was the team's most valuable player for the month? Check out each of these nominees and their May statistics, then cast your vote.