Chris Young / Associated Press

2015 stats (Blue Jays): 153 G, .250/.377/.536 slash line, 29 2B, 3 3B, 40 HR, 114 RBIs, 108 R

Skinny: The Blue Jays slugger broke into the big leagues with the Orioles after being selected in the 2003 Rule 5 draft. He had just 11 at-bats in 16 games over about two months with the Orioles in 2004 before being claimed off waivers by the Tampa Bay Rays. Now, he has developed into one of the top power hitters in the game and an Orioles nemesis. Appearing in the playoffs for the first time this year, he hit .293/.408/.659 with four homers and 11 RBIs in 11 games, as the Blue Jays were eliminated in the ALCS.