The biggest trades in Orioles history — beauties and busts

The Orioles' flurry of trades in 2018 -- including Manny Machado, Zach Britton, Kevin Gausman, Jonathan Schoop and Darren O'Day -- will likely be remembered by Orioles fans for years to come.

It could be that one or more of the five prospects sent by the Dodgers in exchange for Machado turn into a star in his or their own right. Or it could be that Machado’s rise as potentially one of baseball’s all-time greats continues in Los Angeles or wherever he winds up going as a free agent.

Here are some of the biggest trades in Orioles history. Where will the Machado deal rank?