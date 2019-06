Patrick McDermott / Getty Images

Of all the predictable struggles in the Orioles rotation (see: Ubaldo Jiménez and Wade Miley), the utter breakdown of right-hander Chris Tillman, a 16-game winner in 2016, was one of them. A shoulder problem in the offseason affected Tillman's preparation, and he simply never got into a groove. The Orioles showed plenty of faith in him, mostly based on his previous results, but Tillman never rewarded it. He had a 7.84 ERA and is now a free agent with an uncertain future.