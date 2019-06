Ray Miller's Orioles went 79-83 in 1998 and finished fourth in the AL East. It was their first losing season in three years, coming on the heels of two playoff appearances under Davey Johnson.

With their win today, the Orioles have guaranteed they'll at least go .500 this season, snapping a streak of 14 losing seasons. As we put the streak to rest, here's a look back at each year of futility -- just to remind everyone how nice it feels to not to have a losing team anymore.