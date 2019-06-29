Tag Day at Camden Yards

Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD-3/24/17-Curtis and Stephanie Cibello from Bear Creek, PA who drive 3 1/2 hours to see Orioles games, came to the stadium to choose seats. Today is Tag Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards where fans who are interested in purchasing either a full or partial Season Plan for the 2017 season have an opportunity to "try out" seats before they make a purchase. Algerina Perna/Staff.