Orioles vs. Yankees, July 22, 2022 | PHOTOS

Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo tags out New York Yankees base runner DJ Lemahieu, caught stealing by catcher Adley Rutschman. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

The Baltimore Orioles host the New York Yankees on July 22, 2022 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

New York Yankees Josh Donaldson slides safely into home plate in front of Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman, scoring on a hit by Jose Trevino. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore orioles centerfielder Cedric Mullins fails to catch a drive in front of rightfielder Anthony Santander, which was hit by New York Yankees batter Jose Trevino and drove in Josh Donaldson. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Tyler Wells delivers a pitch against a New York Yankees batter. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Orioles Jorge Mateo rounds third, scoring on a hit by Cedric Mullins in the third inning. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo watches New York Yankees batter Aaron Judge around the bases following his home run in the third inning. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Tyler Wells delivers a pitch against a New York Yankees batter. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

