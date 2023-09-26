Matt Hamilton of Canton gazes at the Robinson sculpture as the statue of Earl Weaver seems to watch on September 26, 2023 after it was announced that Brooks Robinson has died.

Reaction to Orioles' Brooks Robinson's death | PHOTOS

Thomas E. Kearney of Silver Spring Maryland kneels before the Brooks Robinson statue after praying on September 26, 2023 after it was announced that Brooks Robinson has died.

Don Glenn of Hunt Valley touches the sculpture of Brooks Robinson and points to his likeness with admiration as his daughter Sydney Glenn of Hunt Valley watches on September 26, 2023 after it was announced that Brooks Robinson has died.

Brooks Robinson

Orioles fans pose for a picture at the Brooks Robinson statue outside Oriole Park at Camden Yards just before news of his passing on Sept. 26, 2023.

Chris Myers of Richmond, Virginia poses with the statue of Brooks Robinson outside Camden Yards on September 26, 2023 on September 26, 2023 after it was announced that Brooks Robinson has died.

Ken Ayars, from left, his son Jason and grandson Aiden attend the Orioles game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 26, 2023 after it was announced that Brooks Robinson has died.

