Orioles vs. Yankees, July 30, 2023 | PHOTOS

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn, center, and Adam Frazier (12) celebrate Fraziers' three-run home run against the New York Yankees in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore. O'Hearn and Austin Hays scored on the play. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson races to third on a double by Anthony Santander in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman follows through on an RBI single against the New York Yankees in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)AdvertisementMaryland Gov. Wes Moore and son James spray fans with a hose in the bird bath during the third inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn follows through on a two-run double against the New York Yankees in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer throws to the New York Yankees in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)