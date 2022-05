New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres (25), Miguel Andujar (41), Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) and Rob Brantly (62) stand on the field during a moment of silence before a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in New York. An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing at least a dozen children and a teacher. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)