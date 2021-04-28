xml:space="preserve">
Orioles vs. Yankees, April 27, 2021 | PHOTOS

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu, left, scores in front of Orioles catcher Chance Sisco in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 27, 2021
(Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Apr 27, 2021
The Baltimore Orioles play the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu, left, scores in front of Orioles catcher Chance Sisco in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 27, 2021 (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
Orioles starter Bruce Zimmermann pitches against the Yankees in the first inning.
Orioles starter Bruce Zimmermann pitches against the Yankees in the first inning. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
Orioles starter Bruce Zimmermann roughs up the ball after allowing the Yankees to score a run in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 27, 2021.
Orioles starter Bruce Zimmermann roughs up the ball after allowing the Yankees to score a run in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 27, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)
