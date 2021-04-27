(Kenneth K. Lam) Baltimore Orioles Sports Orioles vs. Yankees April 26, 2021 | PHOTOS Apr 26, 2021 Advertisement Advertisement The Orioles play the Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Orioles vs. Yankees Orioles' Pedro Severino, center, slides into homeplate to score against Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez in the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 26, 2021 (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Yankees Orioles' Cedric Mullins celebrates at the dug out after his first inning home run against the Yankees. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Yankees Orioles' Cedric Mullins, right, and Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, left, watch the flight of Mullins' home run ball in the first inning. (Kenneth K. Lam) Orioles vs. Yankees Orioles starter Matt Harvey pitches against the Yankees in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam) Advertisement