xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">

Orioles vs. Yankees April 26, 2021 | PHOTOS

Orioles' Cedric Mullins, right, and Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, left, watch the flight of Mullins' home run ball in the first inning.
(Kenneth K. Lam)

Orioles vs. Yankees April 26, 2021 | PHOTOS

Apr 26, 2021
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Orioles play the Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Orioles vs. Yankees
Orioles' Pedro Severino, center, slides into homeplate to score against Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez in the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 26, 2021
Orioles' Pedro Severino, center, slides into homeplate to score against Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez in the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 26, 2021 (Kenneth K. Lam)
Orioles vs. Yankees
Orioles' Cedric Mullins celebrates at the dug out after his first inning home run against the Yankees.
Orioles' Cedric Mullins celebrates at the dug out after his first inning home run against the Yankees. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Orioles vs. Yankees
Orioles' Cedric Mullins, right, and Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, left, watch the flight of Mullins' home run ball in the first inning.
Orioles' Cedric Mullins, right, and Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, left, watch the flight of Mullins' home run ball in the first inning. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Orioles vs. Yankees
Orioles starter Matt Harvey pitches against the Yankees in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Orioles starter Matt Harvey pitches against the Yankees in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement