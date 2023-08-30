Orioles vs. White Sox, August 30, 2023 | PHOTOS

A triple hit by White Sox's Tim Anderson gets by Orioles center-filder Cedric Mullins in the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles' Jorge Mateo is picked off as he is tagged by White Sox first baseman Andrew Vaugh in the fourth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles starter Kyle Gibson pitches against the White Sox in the fourth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles' Anthony Santander points to the stand to celebrate his solo home run against the White Sox in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles starter Kyle Gibson, right, reacts after giving up a 2-run home run to White Sox's Oscar Colás, left, in the second inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementWhite Sox starter Dylan Cease pitches against the Orioles in the second inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles' Anthony Santander lies flat on the dirt at second base after hitting a RBI double against the White Sox in the first inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles' Anthony Santander, left, is safe at second for a double as the ball gets away from White Sox's Tim Anderson in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles second baseman Jordan Westburg makes a diving stop of a liner by White Sox's Tim Anderson for a put out in the first inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles' Cedric Mullins dives into third base and later scores against the White Sox in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)