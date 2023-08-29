White Sox's Luis Robert Jr., right, steals second base before Orioles' Adam Frazier can apply the tag in the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles vs White Sox, August 29, 2023 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles play the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 29, 2023.

Orioles' Austin Hays, center, scores the tying run again st the White Sox in the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles' Austin Hays, center, scores the tying run again st the White Sox in the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles second baseman Adam Frazier just missed gloving a liner by White Sox's Luis Robert Jr., in the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles second baseman Adam Frazier just missed gloving a liner by White Sox's Luis Robert Jr., in the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Orioles starter Dean Kremer, right, reacts after giving up a solo homer to White Sox's Lenyn Sosa in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles starter Dean Kremer, right, reacts after giving up a solo homer to White Sox's Lenyn Sosa, left, in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles starter Dean Kremer, right, reacts after giving up a solo homer to White Sox's Lenyn Sosa, left, in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

