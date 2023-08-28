Orioles vs. White Sox, August 28, 2023 | PHOTOS

Orioles' Ryan McKenna steals second base without a throw and later scored on a wild pitch by the White Sox in the fourth inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles starter Grayson Rodriguez pitches against the White Sox in the fourth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles' Adley Rutschman, from left, and Anthony Santander run home to score on a single by Ryan O'Hearn against the White Sox in the third inning. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementOrioles' Ryan O'Hearn, right, is tagged out by White Sox short stop Tim Anderson, left, off the bag at second in the third inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)AdvertisementWhite Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, left, is off the bag as Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn, right, slides into second base in the third inning. However O'Hearn was tagged out by Anderson for getting off the bag after the play. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)