Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman (35) is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) (Paul Beaty/AP)

Orioles vs. White Sox, June 23, 2022 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles play the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois on June 23, 2022.

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman (35) celebrates with Ryan Mountcastle (6) after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) (Paul Beaty/AP)

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman watches his two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) (Paul Beaty/AP)

Baltimore Orioles starter Dean Kremer delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) (Paul Beaty/AP)

