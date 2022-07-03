Orioles vs. Twins, July 3, 2022 | PHOTOS

Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini celebrates with a chain around his neck after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins and watches another go out by Ryan Mountcastle in the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Rougned Odor hits a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Rougned Odor celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells throws to the Minnesota Twins in the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)