Orioles vs. Twins, June 2, 2021 | PHOTOS

Orioles vs. Twins, June 2, 2021

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) and high fives teammates after the 6-3 win.
(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

Jun 02, 2021

Jun 02, 2021
The Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles in the third game of a series.
Orioles vs. Twins - Game 3
Baltimore Orioles catcher Austin Wynns (61) celebrates with relief pitcher Paul Fry (51) after their 6-3 win. The Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles in the third game of a series on Wednesday night at Camden Yards.
Baltimore Orioles catcher Austin Wynns (61) celebrates with relief pitcher Paul Fry (51) after their 6-3 win. The Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles in the third game of a series on Wednesday night at Camden Yards. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Orioles vs. Twins - Game 3
Baltimore Orioles catcher Austin Wynns (61) celebrates with relief pitcher Paul Fry (51) after their 6-3 win.
Baltimore Orioles catcher Austin Wynns (61) celebrates with relief pitcher Paul Fry (51) after their 6-3 win. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Orioles vs. Twins - Game 3
Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) hugs Baltimore Orioles third baseman Maikel Franco (3) after their 6-3 win.
Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) hugs Baltimore Orioles third baseman Maikel Franco (3) after their 6-3 win. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Orioles vs. Twins - Game 3
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) and high fives teammates after the 6-3 win.
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) and high fives teammates after the 6-3 win. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Orioles vs. Twins - Game 3
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Paul Fry (51) delivers the final out of the ninth inning to win the game, 6-3 against the Minnesota Twins.
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Paul Fry (51) delivers the final out of the ninth inning to win the game, 6-3 against the Minnesota Twins. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Orioles vs. Twins - Game 3
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) and first base coach Anthony Sanders (9) walk off the field at the end of the eighth inning.
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) and first base coach Anthony Sanders (9) walk off the field at the end of the eighth inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Orioles vs. Twins - Game 3
Baltimore Orioles catcher Austin Wynns (61) swings in the eighth inning.
Baltimore Orioles catcher Austin Wynns (61) swings in the eighth inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Orioles vs. Twins - Game 3
Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) high fives right fielder Anthony Santander (25) after homering in the seventh inning.
Baltimore Orioles third baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) high fives right fielder Anthony Santander (25) after homering in the seventh inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Orioles vs. Twins - Game 3
Friends Binyoman Klein, 4, left, and Nat Storch, 3, watch the game from the standing section of the ballpark.
Friends Binyoman Klein, 4, left, and Nat Storch, 3, watch the game from the standing section of the ballpark. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Orioles vs. Twins - Game 3
Baltimore Orioles right fielder DJ Stewart (24) scores in the fourth inning.
Baltimore Orioles right fielder DJ Stewart (24) scores in the fourth inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Orioles vs. Twins - Game 3
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Tyler Wells (68) delivers a pitch in the fourth inning.
Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Tyler Wells (68) delivers a pitch in the fourth inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Orioles vs. Twins - Game 3
Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) swings in the third inning. The Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles in the third game of a series.
Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) swings in the third inning. The Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles in the third game of a series. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Orioles vs. Twins - Game 3
Baltimore Orioles right fielder Trey Mancini (16) slides to second but Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco (11) beats him there in the third inning.
Baltimore Orioles right fielder Trey Mancini (16) slides to second but Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco (11) beats him there in the third inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Orioles vs. Twins - Game 3
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey (32) delivers a pitch in the third inning.
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey (32) delivers a pitch in the third inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Orioles vs. Twins - Game 3
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Randy Dobnak (68) delivers a second inning pitch.
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Randy Dobnak (68) delivers a second inning pitch. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Orioles vs. Twins - Game 3
Baltimore Orioles third baseman Maikel Franco (3) swings in the second inning.
Baltimore Orioles third baseman Maikel Franco (3) swings in the second inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Orioles vs. Twins - Game 3
Baltimore Orioles catcher Austin Wynns (61) watches as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers' (27) rounds the bases on his second inning home run.
Baltimore Orioles catcher Austin Wynns (61) watches as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers' (27) rounds the bases on his second inning home run. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Orioles vs. Twins - Game 3
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) watches Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers' (27) home run sail over the wall in the second inning.
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) watches Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers' (27) home run sail over the wall in the second inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Orioles vs. Twins - Game 3
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey (32) walks by the pitcher's mound as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers' (27) rounds the bases on his second inning home run.
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey (32) walks by the pitcher's mound as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers' (27) rounds the bases on his second inning home run. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Orioles vs. Twins - Game 3
Baltimore Orioles shortstop Freddy Galvis (2) hits the ball over Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Randy Dobnak (68) in the first inning.
Baltimore Orioles shortstop Freddy Galvis (2) hits the ball over Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Randy Dobnak (68) in the first inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Orioles vs. Twins - Game 3
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey (32) walks off the field at the end of the first inning.
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey (32) walks off the field at the end of the first inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Orioles vs. Twins - Game 3
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey (32) delivers a pitch in the first inning.
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey (32) delivers a pitch in the first inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
Orioles vs. Twins - Game 3
Baltimore Orioles shortstop Freddy Galvis (2) fields a ball in the first inning.
Baltimore Orioles shortstop Freddy Galvis (2) fields a ball in the first inning. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)
