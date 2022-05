Minnesota Twins' Nick Gordon, right, is tagged out by Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor, center, while trying to steal second base during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 2, 2022, in Baltimore. Second base umpire Mark Wegner, left, looks on. The Twins won 2-1. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)