Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo (3) and Cedric Mullins (31) celebrate after beating the Detroit Tigers 5-3 in a baseball game, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Orioles vs. Tigers, April 30, 2023 | PHOTOS

The Baltimore Orioles defeat the Detroit Tigers on April 30, 2023 at Comerica Park.

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo (3) and Cedric Mullins (31) celebrate after beating the Detroit Tigers 5-3 in a baseball game, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Yennier Cano, right, and catcher Adley Rutschman celebrate the final out against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Yennier Cano throws against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo celebrates his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Baltimore Orioles' Jorge Mateo celebrates his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Austin Voth throws against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle slides safely passed the tag of Detroit Tigers catcher Jake Rogers (34) to score in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman runs out a double against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

