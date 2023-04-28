Orioles vs. Tigers, April 27, 2023 | PHOTOS

Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Anthony Santander is greeted in the dugout after his two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles designated hitter Anthony Santander is greeted by Ryan Mountcastle after his two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles designated hitter Anthony Santander follows through on a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles designated hitter Anthony Santander looks skyward after his two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins beats the throw to Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase to score during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Cedric Mullins runs home to score during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles' Joey Ortiz watches his sacrifice fly to center during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman talks with relief pitcher Bryan Baker (43) after the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo reaches for the throw as Detroit Tigers' Zach McKinstry safely steals second during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles second baseman Joey Ortiz is unable to field the single hit by Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo fields the grounder and throws out Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson at first during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)AdvertisementBaltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)